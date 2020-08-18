Q2 2020 Bergenbio ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Richard Godfrey - BerGenBio ASA - CEO



Hello. Good morning. Welcome to BerGenBio's quarter 2 half year report highlight 2020. My name is Richard Godfrey, I'm the CEO of BerGenBio. And I'm joined by Rune Skeie, our CFO; Hani Gabra, our Chief Medical Officer; and James Lorens, our Chief Scientific Officer.



I'd like to give a special welcome to our new shareholders. We have more than 10,000 shareholders in the company now, and I'd also like to extend a special welcome to new international shareholders that have recently joined our register.



Next slide, please. We are, of course, a public company, and I should draw your attention to these forward-looking statements and ask that you pay attention to the details.



Next slide, please, Slide 3. By way of a corporate overview and introduction, BerGenBio is a world leader in understanding the role and function of AXL biology. AXL is a tyrosine kinase that drives aggressive disease including immune-evasion, therapy-resistant and metastatic cancer, fibrosis and also viral infections. BerGenBio has a number of inhibitors of AXL in clinical