Q3 2020 Bergenbio ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Richard Godfrey - BerGenBio ASA - CEO



Good morning. My name is Richard Godfrey. I'm the CEO of BerGenBio. Welcome to our quarter 3 2020 report, highlights and financials. This morning, I'm joined by Rune Skeie, our CFO; Hani Gabra, our CMO; and James Lorens, our Chief Scientific Officer. I'll proceed through the slides one at a time. (Operator Instructions) Thank you for joining us.



Next slide, please. As always, I must bring your attention to our forward-looking statements. We're a publicly traded company, and you should pay attention to these disclosures.



Next slide, please. During the presentation this morning, I'd like to: give the highlights from quarter 3; review AXL biology; update you on the bemcentinib story as we're developing bemcentinib as a unique, highly selective AXL inhibitor; mention briefly an update on tilvestamab, AXL antibody; hand over to Rune to talk you through our quarter 3 finances; and then provide a summary and an outlook.



Next slide, please. For way of introduction, BerGenBio remains world leaders in understanding AXL biology. And in particular, our