Q4 2020 Bergenbio ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, and welcome to BerGenBio's 2020 Quarter 4 and Year-End Report, Highlights and Financial Summary. My name is Richard Godfrey, and I'm the CEO of BerGenBio. I'm joined this morning by Rune Skeie, our CFO; and Hani Gabra, our Chief Medical Officer.



Next slide, please. We have quite a broad agenda today. To introduce you to our recent highlights, a summary of our biotechnology around AXL tyrosine kinase and our lead candidate bemcentinib, an update on our clinical trials, a comment on tilvestamab, our anti-AXL monoclonal antibody, a report on our financial status and an outlook for 2021.



Next slide, please. As a way of a reminder and introduction to BerGenBio, we are world leaders in understanding the role and function of AXL tyrosine kinase, specifically as it mediates aggressive diseases, including immune-evasive therapy resistant and