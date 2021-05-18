May 18, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Richard Godfrey - BerGenBio ASA - CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning. This is Richard Godfrey, CEO of BerGenBio. Welcome to presentation of top line data from our Phase II trial assessing bemcentinib in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.



This morning, I'm joined by Dr. Akil Jackson, Medical Director from BerGenBio; and Professor Stener Kvinnsland, who's Director of BerGenBio Corporation and the former Chair of the Norwegian Korona Commission. As many of you will know, Stener Kvinnsland is (technical difficulty) in that capacity as Chairman of the Norwegian Korona Commission, and his insights are very salient and up to date.



Next slide, please. By way of executive summary, before I hand over to Akil Jackson for the presentation, I'd just