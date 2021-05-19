Q1 2021 Bergenbio ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the BerGenBio Q1 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This conference call is being recorded.



I'll now hand the word back to the speakers. Please begin your meeting.



Richard Godfrey - BerGenBio ASA - CEO



Thank you, and good morning. My name is Richard Godfrey. I'm the CEO of BerGenBio. Welcome to our Q1 2021 reports, highlights and financials. This morning, I'm joined by Rune Skeie, our CFO.



Next slide, please. Let's just draw your attention to our forward-looking statement and safe harbor comments as we are a listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange.



Next slide, please. In this morning's update and presentation, I'd like to introduce our AXL inhibitors and our Q1 and recent highlights. I'd like to talk a little bit about bemcentinib and our clinical trials, specifically in COVID-19, where we released some top line data yesterday. And I will briefly update on our program in acute myeloid leukemia and in non-small cell lung cancer. We'll then talk about tilvestamab, our anti-AXL antibody. And