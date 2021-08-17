Q2 2021 Bergenbio ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Richard Godfrey - BerGenBio ASA - CEO



Thank you, and good morning. This is Richard Godfrey, CEO of BerGenBio. Welcome to our half 1 quarter 2 report and highlights and financials for 2021. I'm joined this morning by Rune Skeie, our CFO.



Firstly, may I draw your attention to our forward-looking statements and the safe harbor comments. As we are a publicly-traded company, it's important that these are beared in mind.



Here is a schedule of some of the topics I'd like to cover during this morning's presentation. Next slide, please.



On Slide 4, I thought I'd provide a brief snapshot of the first half of 2021 and quarter 2. I guess it's important when reviewing our company's performance to remember that we're still coming out of, or indeed arguably still in, the pandemic of COVID-19. And although our company, as many have made operational