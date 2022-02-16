Q4 2021 Bergenbio ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Martin Olin - BerGenBio ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the BerGenBio Fourth Quarter 2022 -- 2021 report. Today, I will present the highlights and the financials for the fourth quarter of '21. With me today, I also have our CFO, Rune Skeie, and our Chief Scientific Officer, Nigel McCracken, who will be available in the Q&A session.



Just to remind everyone about the formalities. So today's agenda is a short review of the fourth quarter and the recent highlights. The role of AXL, targeting AXL in serious diseases, our strategic priorities, which we describe as three shots on goal. First, the first-line STK11 mutated non-small cell lung cancer opportunity; the second-line relapsed AML opportunity; and the hospitalized COVID-19 opportunity within respiratory infections. We will then go through the finance report and then with the highlights and the outlook.



So in the fourth quarter, we completed the strategic review, and defined what we call three shots on goal for near-term clinical development opportunities of bemcentinib. Firstly, the first-line STK11 mutated opportunity in non