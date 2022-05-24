Q1 2022 Bergenbio ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the BerGenBio Q1 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This conference is being recorded.



I will now hand it over to the speakers. Please begin.



Martin Olin - BerGenBio ASA - CEO



Thank you very much for the introduction. Good morning. I'm Martin Olin, the CEO of BerGenBio. I'm very pleased to present to you with our Q1 highlights and financials for the first quarter. I'll just remind everyone about the forward-looking statements.



So this is a snapshot of BerGenBio. BerGenBio is a world leader in exploring (inaudible) transformative treatment modality for severe diseases. The development focus going forward will be focused on bemcentinib, our lead program, which has been dosed in more than 600 patients as of today, approximately 400 in oncology and 200 in COVID. And we are moving bemcentinib forward in 2 significant indications: One, a biomarker-driven population in first-line non-small cell lung cancer, which is carrying or harboring a mutation in the STK11 gene.



The second opportunity we're