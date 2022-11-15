Nov 15, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Martin Olin - BerGenBio ASA - CEO
Good morning, and welcome to the third quarter 2022 update from BerGenBio. I'm Martin Olin, the CEO of the company. I just remind everyone about the formalities, forward-looking statements. BerGenBio, in summary, we are entirely focused on the development of selective AXL inhibitors for the treatment of aggressive diseases. Our lead compound, bemcentinib has already been studied in more than 600 patients as of today and is currently being advanced into significant opportunities.
First one, first-line non-small cell lung cancer in a particular subset of patients that carry a mutation in the STK11 gene. And we are moving forward with a Phase Ib/IIa study. I'll come back to that. We are also advancing bemcentinib in -- within hospitalized COVID-19 patients through a Phase IIb study.
We are laser focused to deliver clear value drivers in the next 12 to 18 months. This is the recent highlights. So we announced in the third quarter that we had dosed the first patient in the Phase IIb study under the EU-SolidAct platform enrolling up to 500 patients across
Q3 2022 Bergenbio ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 15, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...