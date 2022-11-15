Q3 2022 Bergenbio ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Martin Olin - BerGenBio ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the third quarter 2022 update from BerGenBio. I'm Martin Olin, the CEO of the company. I just remind everyone about the formalities, forward-looking statements. BerGenBio, in summary, we are entirely focused on the development of selective AXL inhibitors for the treatment of aggressive diseases. Our lead compound, bemcentinib has already been studied in more than 600 patients as of today and is currently being advanced into significant opportunities.



First one, first-line non-small cell lung cancer in a particular subset of patients that carry a mutation in the STK11 gene. And we are moving forward with a Phase Ib/IIa study. I'll come back to that. We are also advancing bemcentinib in -- within hospitalized COVID-19 patients through a Phase IIb study.



We are laser focused to deliver clear value drivers in the next 12 to 18 months. This is the recent highlights. So we announced in the third quarter that we had dosed the first patient in the Phase IIb study under the EU-SolidAct platform enrolling up to 500 patients across