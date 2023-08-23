Q2 2023 Bergenbio ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2023 / 08:45AM GMT

Martin Olin - BerGenBio ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome. I'm Martin Olin, the CEO of BerGenBio. I'm pleased to provide you with our Q2 2023 report. Just remind the audience about the formalities.



So BerGenBio in a nutshell, we consider ourselves to be the world leader in AXL biology. And we know that AXL biology is important. It's known to play a key role in the progression of several diseases, including cancer, respiratory diseases, and fibrosis.



We have two proprietary, which means our own, clinical stage program: bemcentinib, a small molecule, which is our lead program; and tilvestamab, a monoclonal antibody. In multiple Phase 2 trials, we have shown that the relevance of bemcentinib is quite important as it confers to clinical benefits in non-small-cell lung cancer, in AML, in MDS, and mesothelioma. And the data all points to the same direction, that bemcentinib actually leads to an increased progression-free survival, but also overall survival for these patients across these diseases. So this is quite interesting.



We are, however, focusing the development of