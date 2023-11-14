Q3 2023 Bergenbio ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Martin Olin BerGenBio ASA-CEO



Good morning. My name is Martin Olin. And with me today, I have Cristina Oliva, the Chief Medical Officer of BerGenBio. Today, we will provide you with an update on our business and our Q3 financial report. And we will provide you with some insight into what we consider to be a very novel approach to address a significant unmet medical need in non-small cell lung cancer.



I'll just remind the audience about the formalities and forward-looking statements.



So to recap, BerGenBio -- what we're doing -- it is known that AXL, a cell surface protein, plays a key role in the progression of cancer, including non-small cell lung cancer. And we are focused entirely on developing our lead compound, bemcentinib, for selective inhibition of AXL to delay chemoresistance and also potentiate immunotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer, two of the known pure prognostic factors in a large subset of non-small cell lung cancer patients that, today, doesn't respond very well to standard of care, which consists of chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibition.



We