Q3 2019 Camurus AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Fredrik Tiberg - Camurus AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to today's call where we will present on our significant progress during the third quarter as well as on the important updates from the U.S. last night.



Before we start, please take note of our forward-looking statements. So today's agenda includes third quarter highlights, progress on the Buvidal launch in EU and Australia. We'll update on the U.S. approval of Brixadi and also on our advances in the R&D pipeline. We'll finish off with some key takeaways and, of course, a Q&A session.



With me in today's call is Eva Pinotti-Lindqvist, Chief Financial Officer; and Richard Jameson, Chief Commercial Officer.



So let's start with third quarter business highlights. So Slide 4, please. We had indeed a very positive third quarter with significant progress with Buvidal in the EU and Australia as well as in our key pipeline programs.



Our third quarter revenues increased by 105% to SEK 40.2 million in Q3 compared to the same quarter