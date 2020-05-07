Q1 2020 Camurus AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Fredrik Tiberg - Camurus AB(publ)-CEO - President, Head of Research & Director



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our Q1 results presentation. I hope that you are all well and safe in this unprecedented time, also as what I think is one of our strongest reports in our history.



But before going into that, I would like to alert you to our forward-looking statements on Slide 2, which I'll leave you to read in your own time.



So going to Slide 3, please. With me today are Eva Pinotti-Lindqvist, our CFO; and Richard Jameson, our Chief Commercial Officer. We will cover the Q1 overview and update on the very positive developments we have had with Buvidal. Also talk about the progress in our pipeline and partnerships and leave you with some key takeaways from this first quarter.



So please go to Slide #4. As you may have seen, we have achieved some very promising results this quarter. We delivered a very strong sales performance, driven by acceleration