Nine Months 2020 Camurus AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Fredrik Tiberg - Camurus AB(publ)-CEO - President, Head of Research & Director



Thank you so much. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter presentation. Hope you're all doing well in these very unusual COVID-19 times.



Before I go into the presentation, I just want to alert you to our forward-looking statements on Slide #2. And with that, moving forward to Slide #3. So in today's call, we will update you on our continued business progress with the commercialization of Buvidal as well as provide a brief update on key R&D programs. We will finish off with key takeaways and a Q&A session. With me in today's call is our Chief Commercial Officer, Richard Jameson; and our Chief Financial Officer, Eva Pinotti-Lindqvist.



So let's move to Slide 4 and some highlights during the third quarter. You have