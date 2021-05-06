Q1 2021 Camurus AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Camurus' First Quarter Presentation in 2021. It's been a good quarter. We'll go to the next slide, please. And of course, as always, we have forward-looking statements in this presentation. And so please read them at your own leisure. I have some technical difficulties here. So sorry about that, they are now solved.



The agenda for the day includes a summary of Camurus' first quarter financial and operational results. That will be followed by an update about the commercialization of Buvidal and progress of key pipeline programs. And as previously, we will finish off with some key takeaways followed by a Q&A session.



With me on the call today, I have our Chief Financial Officer, Eva Pinotti