Q2 2022 Camurus AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Camurus Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Fredrik Tiberg. Please go ahead.



Fredrik Tiberg - Camurus AB(publ)-CEO - President & Director



Thank you so much, and hello, everybody. Thank you for taking the time to joining us this Friday afternoon for our second quarter earnings call. It's a pleasure to update you on the continued progress of Camurus.



Please note our forward-looking statements. And this is today's agenda. With me on the call is Jon Garay, our Chief Financial Officer; and on the phone from Cambridge, U.K., is Richard Jameson, our Chief Commercial Officer.



Before going to highlights, here is a snapshot of Camurus 3 years after the approval and launch of our first transformative medicine, Buvidal. We have gone far proven our commercial execution ability and emerged as a leader in the opioid dependence treatment field, advanced our late