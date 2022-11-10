Q3 2022 Camurus AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Camurus audiocast with teleconference Q3 2022. (Operator Instructions)



I'll now hand the call to CEO, Fredrik Tiberg. Please begin.



Fredrik Tiberg - Camurus AB(publ)-CEO - President & Director



Hello, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter earnings call. I'm pleased to present another productive and financially strong quarter for Camurus. Before starting the presentation, please note our forward-looking statements.



So here is today's agenda, which includes a short introduction with third quarter highlights, followed by financial, commercial and R&D updates. With me on today's call is our CFO, Jon Garay; and our Chief Commercial Officer, Richard Jameson. As I mentioned, we had a good third quarter. Financially, it was our best to date, where we delivered positive operation results for the third quarter in a row and strong cash flow contribution of SEK 90 million. Based on the development, we raised our guidance for full year operations result by SEK 45 million in the interval