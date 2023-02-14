Q4 2022 Camurus AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Welcome to Camurus Q4 Report 2022. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Fredrik Tiberg.



Fredrik Tiberg - Camurus AB(publ)-President - CEO, CSO & Director



Thank you so much, and good day, everyone. Welcome to our last earnings call for 2022. It's a great pleasure today to be able to present strong fourth quarter and full year results, along with significant progress of our business. I will assume you have read our forward-looking statements. And with this amount of caution, let's move into today's agenda.



We will start with a summary of our achievements in 2022 and the fourth quarter. Then I go over to the financial results and the 2023 outlook, followed by commercial and R&D pipeline developments. We'll then finish off with a summary of the quarter, upcoming milestones in 2023 before going to Q&A. So as in previous calls with me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Jon Garay; and Chief Commercial Officer, Richard Jameson.



