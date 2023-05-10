Q1 2023 Camurus AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Camurus Q1 report 2023. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Fredrik Tiberg. Please go ahead.



Fredrik Tiberg - Camurus AB(publ)-President - CEO, CSO & Director



Thank you so much, and good day, everyone. And thank you for taking the time to joining our first quarter earnings call today. I'm pleased to report on a strong quarter. But first, before starting, please note our forward-looking statements.



We will begin today's call with a summary of first quarter highlights, then go to financial results followed by commercial and R&D pipeline updates and finish off with Q&A. With me on today's call as previously is Jon Garay, our Chief Financial Officer; and Richard Jameson, our Chief Commercial Officer.



So let me first start with the first quarter highlights. We had an excellent start of the year with good top and bottom line growth. Buvidal net sales grew by 40% year-on-year to SEK 282 million. We received new market and pricing approvals in the Middle