Camurus AB Special Call Transcript

Jun 20, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Fredrik Tiberg - Camurus AB(publ)-President - CEO, CSO & Director



Thank you so much, (inaudible), and hi, everyone, and welcome to today's conference call, where we will present the top line results from our pivotal acromegaly Phase III trial ACROINNOVA, and we're very pleased to do that today.



We -- before going into the presentation, please note our forward-looking statements. As usual, we will start this presentation with a short summary of the results, then our Chief Medical Officer; Alberto Pedroncelli will give a brief introduction to acromegaly octreotide SC depot and also to himself. Yes, then we will have a more detailed presentation of the top line results, followed by next steps and Q&A.



So with me in the call, I have Alberto, of course, here; and then also our VP Clinical Development and Pharmacovigilance, Agneta Svedberg.