Half Year 2023 Camurus AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2023

Fredrik Tiberg - Camurus AB(publ)-President - CEO, CSO & Director



Thank you, Ainar, and good day, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to joining our second quarter earnings call today, which I'm happy to note was our strongest quarter yet.



Before starting the presentation, please note our forward-looking statements here. So the -- again that for today's earnings call includes a summary of second quarter highlights. Then we will go through the financial results, followed by commercial and pipeline updates. And as usual, then finish off with Q&A. And with me on today's call is Jon Garay, our Chief Financial Officer; Richard Jameson, Chief Commercial Officer; and also Alberto Pedroncelli, our Chief Medical Officer.



The second quarter was really strong across the board for the company and transformative. We continued the commercial execution, building on