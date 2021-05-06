Q1 2021 Sedana Medical AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Christer Ahlberg - Sedana Medical AB(publ)-President&CEO



Okay, thank you very much. And welcome all to the Q1 report for Sedana Medical.



And with me here today, I have our CMO, Peter Sackey; our CFO, Susanne Andersson; and our Commercial Director, Jens Lindberg. And we are the ones that will present the first quarter report day. And -- but I will start and I will give you some guidance about Sedana Medical. I mean most of you have heard some of this before. And then we'll go into the commercial, what we have done during the quarter. And so Jens will go and do that. Clinical development will be done by Peter. And then we will end the presentation with a financial highlights presentation by Susanne, and then I will wrap it up in the end.



And -- but anyway, first quarter. We can go to Slide 3 directly. And