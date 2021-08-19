Q2 2021 Sedana Medical AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Jens Lindberg - Sedana Medical AB(publ)-Acting CEO&VP of Commercial Operations



Thank you. And hi, and welcome, everyone. So for today's report, I will be joined by our CFO, Susanne Andersson; and our Chief Medical Officer, Peter Sackey.



So with that, let's get on with it



So this year, so if we look at Q2 and we look back, a couple of things. Clearly, first and foremost, quite happy about the approval of Sedaconda. We received the DCP approval in sort of July and then subsequently, the first national approval in France.