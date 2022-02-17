Q4 2021 Sedana Medical AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Johannes Doll - Sedana Medical AB(publ)-CEO&President



Good afternoon and good morning to those of you dialing in from the U.S. Welcome to Sedana Medical's Q4 and full year report '21. As the moderator kindly introduced, I'm Johannes Doll, the company CEO. And I'm here with my 2 colleagues, Peter Sackey, our Chief Medical Officer; and Linda Frolen, who is heading up our group finance. Thank you very much for taking the time with us. On Page 2, as always, I recommend you give a quick read to our disclaimer as we will be talking about the future in this presentation. If we then go to Page 3, please. Let me again start with why we are here. Our purpose is to improve life during and beyond sedation. And in order to live up to this purpose, the entire Sedana Medical team gets up in the