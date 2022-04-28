Q1 2022 Sedana Medical AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Johannes Doll - Sedana Medical AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and Good morning to those of you dialing in from the U.S. Thank you very much for taking time with us today, and welcome to Sedana Medical Q1 report 2022.



Let's get into it. I will take the first part of the presentation and talk about the business and specifically about the sales performance and the different geographies. I would spend some time explaining the drivers behind that performance and also try to be as clear as possible what you can expect in the short-term and in the longer-term. Then Peter Sackey, who is dialing in from the U.S. today, will take over to give an update on the clinical trials in the United States that are now underway. And lastly, Johan Spetz, our