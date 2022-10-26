Oct 26, 2022 / 09:20AM GMT

Oscar Bergman - Redeye AB, Research Division - Analyst



We have 3 more presenting companies here at Redeye Medtech Day. First up, Sedana Medical with CEO, Johannes Doll. Welcome.



Johannes Doll - Sedana Medical AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you, Oscar, for this kind introduction. Thanks to all of you for taking the time of watching this short company presentation of Sedana Medical.



So who are we? Sedana Medical exists in order to improve life during and beyond sedation. That's our purpose. And in order to live up to that purpose, our roughly 100 colleagues, including myself, get up every morning and work very hard on making inhaled sedation the standard of care in intensive care units. And of course, I will get much more into what that means and how that works. But if you're in medical devices, it's always a good place to start, whose lives are you making better?.



And in our case, those are mechanically ventilated patients in intensive care units. If you look at the world, roughly 30 million