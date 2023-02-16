Q4 2022 Sedana Medical AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Sedana Q4 Report 2022. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to CEO and President, Johannes Doll. Please go ahead.



Johannes Doll - Sedana Medical AB(publ)-CEO&President



Good afternoon. Welcome, everybody, to Sedana Medical's Q4 and Full Year Report 2022. With me, I have Peter Sackey, our Chief Medical Officer; and Johan Spetz, our CFO. And what we will do, I will start by taking you through our performance in Q4, and we will have a look at the progress we have made with regards to our 2 main strategic priorities, rolling out inhaled sedation in Europe and preparing for the U.S. market, including our clinical program that Peter will speak about, and Johan will show you our numbers in a bit more depth before I will wrap it up, and we, of course, discuss your questions.



As always, there are some predictions we are making about the future. So when you have a minute, please give our disclaimer on Page 2 a quick read.



Let's start on Page 3, please, with the