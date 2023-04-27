Q1 2023 Sedana Medical AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to Sedana Medical's Q1 Report. Thanks for taking the time with us. We know there's a lot of reports coming out today, so we are happy to have you with us. With me, I have our Chief Medical Officer, Peter Sackey; and our CFO, Johan Spetz.



I will kick us off by talking you through our performance and progress in Q1. Then Peter will give an update about our INSPiRE-ICU trials, which we have running in the U.S. And then Johan will go through our numbers in a bit more depth, before I will wrap it up and we can discuss your questions. As always, there are some predictions we're making about the future, so when you have a minute, please give our disclaimer on Page 2 a quick read.



Let's start on Page 3, please, with