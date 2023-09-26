Half Year 2023 Diaceutics PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 26, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Peter Keeling - Diaceutics PLC - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Hello, everybody, and it's Peter Keeling here. I'm delighted to bring you our H1 results and walk through an update to the business. And we spent a little bit of time reflecting on the feedback that we've had over the last series of cycles of presentations and attempted to really improve and articulate the story as we tell it today. So hopefully, you'll see that in the slides. If you would move on to the next slides, please.



Next slide. So at the top of the meeting, a few kind of key notes. No doubt, we will come back to these in the Q&A and through the next section as we're talking about the financial reports. And we have undergone a CEO transition announced this morning, delighted to say that Ryan has stepped in to be CEO designate. And Ryan and I are really cofounders of this business. We've walked the journey of Diaceutics together over a long number of years.



And Ryan, in particular, has been a chief architect of key pillars of the business, the data, the lab network, the platform, both the logical choice and