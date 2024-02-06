Q4 2023 Freshworks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Freshworks Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker for today, Joon Huh, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Joon Huh - Freshworks Inc. - VP of Finance, IR & Treasury



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Freshworks Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks Chief Executive Officer; Dennis Woodside, Freshworks President; and Tyler Sloat, Freshworks Chief Financial Officer. The primary purpose of today's call is to provide you with information regarding our fourth quarter and full year 2023 performance and our financial outlook for our first quarter and full year 2024.



Some of our discussion and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking