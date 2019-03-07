Full Year 2018 Elis SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Xavier MartirÃ©,Elis SA-Chairman of the Management Board&CEO



Good morning, everybody. I'm very pleased to welcome you this morning here in London for our 2018 result presentation. You remember that we were in London 1 year ago for a special Investor Day dedicated to the integration of Berendsen. And this is the first message that I want to deliver this morning.



I'm very proud about the job that have been done by the team for this integration. Such kind of a big merger, it represents always a big risk. And you will see that we have been able to integrate very quickly this big company. And we have been able in 2018 to deliver exactly what we expected 1 year ago, when we presented the key challenges of the integration of Berendsen.



It is the reason why I'm happy with the performance of the company in 2018. It is, of course, sustained by its quality and the success of the integration of Berendsen. But only -- but not only, it is also sustained by the good quality of the performance in our former historical geographies.



And if we have to