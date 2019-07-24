Half Year 2019 Elis SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's H1 2019 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, the 24th of July 2019. And now I would like to hand the conference over to one of your speakers today, Mr. MartirÃ©. Please go ahead.



Xavier MartirÃ©,Elis SA-Chairman of the Management Board&CEO



Yes, good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our 2019 half year results conference call, which is also webcasted. The speakers on this call will be Louis Guyot, CFO; and myself. So after an overview of the H1 business highlights, I will hand over to Louis. He will detail the first half financial performance. I will then come back to provide you with some comments on our strategy and our full-year outlook.



So let me start with the highlights of our H1 performance, our 2019 H1 results are very satisfactory. Revenue of EUR 1.6 billion was up 5.1% at constant FX rate. Organic growth accelerated in Q2, which