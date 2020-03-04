Full Year 2019 Elis SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Xavier MartirÃ©,Elis SA-Chairman of the Management Board&CEO



So good morning, everybody. I'm very happy to welcome you this morning for the presentation of the 2019 result of the company of Elis. It's a very good year for Elis. I think that we can be very happy and proud about the performance of the company. Last year, we have delivered a very solid performance, both on top line and EBITDA, with a turnover close to EUR 3.3 billion. It represents a growth of 4.7%, in which you will find the 3.3% pure organic growth. It's one of the best performance of the company over the last decade. Organic growth that allows the company to keep a solid and stable margin with a 31.5% of EBITDA margin. We are happy with a strong improvement also on the headline net result, up 16%, and a very good news linked to the strong improvement of the free cash flow, EUR 186 million. It's 21% more than what we delivered in 2018. So it is a clear consequence of the very good operational efficiency of the company. We have improved in a lot of countries retention rate. So we have lost less