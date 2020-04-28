Q1 2020 Elis SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our Q1 2020 revenue presentation conference call, which is also webcasted. The speakers on this call will be Louis Guyot, CFO; and myself.



So first, I hope you are all healthy and that you are coping well in these difficult times. As you know, we usually don't do presentations for quarterly revenue release, but given the circumstances, we felt it was important to give you more color on what we see in our different markets. So I will start by giving you an overview of the Q1 business highlights. I will then hand over to Louis. He will notably comment on the recent evolution of debt, liquidity and cash