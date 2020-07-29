Half Year 2020 Elis SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's Elis H1 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, the 29th of July 2020.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Xavier MartirÃ©, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Xavier MartirÃ©,Elis SA-Chairman of the Management Board&CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our 2020 half year results conference call, which is also webcasted. The speakers on this call will be Louis Guyot, CFO, and myself. So after an overview of the H1 business highlights, I will hand over to Louis. He will detail the first half financial performance. And I will then come back to provide you with some comments on our full year outlook.



Let me start with the highlights of our H1 performance, which is, in many ways, remarkable given the unprecedented crisis we are going through. As you will see, the group has quickly adapted to preserve its margin