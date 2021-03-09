Full Year 2020 Elis SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Elis 2020 Annual Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) I must also advise you that this conference is being recorded today.



I would now like to hand the conference over to the speakers. Please go ahead.



Xavier MartirÃ©,Elis SA-Chairman of the Management Board&CEO



Good morning, everyone. I am Xavier MartirÃ©, CEO of Elis. Welcome to our 2020 annual results conference call, which is also webcasted. The speakers on this call will be Louis Guyot, CFO; and myself. After an overview of the 2020 business highlights, I will hand over to Louis. He will detail the financial performance. I will then come back to provide you with an update on our CSR strategy and share with you our views on 2021.



Let me start with the highlights of our 2020 performance, which was, in many ways, remarkable given the unprecedented crisis we are going through. As you will see, the group quickly adapted and proved once again its great resilience.



