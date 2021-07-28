Jul 28, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Elis Half Year 2021 Results Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to the CEO, Xavier Martire. Please go ahead.
Xavier Martire - Elis SA - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO
Good afternoon, everyone. I am Xavier Martire, CEO of Elis. Welcome to our H1 2021 results conference call, which is also webcasted. The speakers on this call will be Louis Guyot, CFO, and myself. So after an overview of the H1 2021 business highlights, I will hand over to Louis, who will detail the first half financial performance. I will then come back to provide you with an update on our news flow and share with you our updated views on 2021.
So let me start with the highlights of our H1 2021 performance, which was just like our 2020 full year results, very satisfactory, given the unprecedented crisis we are going through. H1 organic revenue was up 1.3% with nearly 20% growth in Q2. EBITDA margin was up 80 basis points at 33.3%. EBIT margin was up 140 basis points
Half Year 2021 Elis SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...