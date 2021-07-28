Half Year 2021 Elis SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone. I am Xavier Martire, CEO of Elis. Welcome to our H1 2021 results conference call, which is also webcasted. The speakers on this call will be Louis Guyot, CFO, and myself. So after an overview of the H1 2021 business highlights, I will hand over to Louis, who will detail the first half financial performance. I will then come back to provide you with an update on our news flow and share with you our updated views on 2021.



So let me start with the highlights of our H1 2021 performance, which was just like our 2020 full year results, very satisfactory, given the unprecedented crisis we are going through. H1 organic revenue was up 1.3% with nearly 20% growth in Q2. EBITDA margin was up 80 basis points at 33.3%. EBIT margin was up 140 basis points