Full Year 2021 Elis SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Xavier Martire - Elis SA - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Elis 2021 Full Year Results Call, which is also webcasted and recorded. I'm Xavier Martire, CEO of Elis, and I'm here in Paris with our CFO, Louis Guyot. I will start this presentation by sharing the main highlights of our full year results. Then I will hand over to Louis, he will detail the full year financial performance. I will then come back to provide you with an update on our CSR advances, present an acquisition we also announced this morning and then share with you our views on '22. Finally, we will have a Q&A session to answer all of your questions and at our call, Nicolas Buron, will be available to answer any of