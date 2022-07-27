Half Year 2022 Elis SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Elis 2022 Half Year Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to the CEO of Elis, Xavier Martire. Please go ahead.
Xavier Martire - Elis SA - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO
Yes. Thank you and welcome to Elis 2022 half year results call, which is also webcasted and recorded. So I'm Xavier Martire, CEO of Elis. And I'm here in Paris with our CFO, Louis Guyot.
I will start this presentation by sharing the main highlights of our half year results. Then I will hand over to Louis, who will detail the full year financial performance. I will then come back to provide you with an update on our CSR advances and on our updated views on 2022. Finally, we will have a Q&A session to answer all of your questions and after our call, as usual, Nicolas Buron will be available to answer any of your questions offline.
Before we start, please take the time to read the disclaimer. So I'm very happy to report a solid first half year
Jul 27, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
