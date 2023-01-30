Full Year 2022 Elis SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2023 / 05:15PM GMT

Xavier Martire - Elis SA - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Thank you. Good evening, and welcome to this trading update presentation, which is also webcasted and recorded. I'm Xavier Martire, CEO of Elis. And I'm here in Paris with our CFO, Louis Guyot. I will comment first on the Q4 revenue numbers, and we'll then provide you with an update on our full year guidance. And finally, we have -- we will have a Q&A session to answer your questions. And after our call, Nicolas Buron will be available to answer any of your questions off-line. Before we start, please take the time to read the disclaimer.



So I'm very happy to report another quarter of strong revenue growth for Elis. Q4 revenue increased plus 20.7% of which 15.7% organic. This quarter capped a revenue