Full Year 2022 Elis SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Xavier Martire - Elis SA - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to this 2022 annual results presentation, which is also webcasted and recorded. I'm Xavier Martire, CEO of Elis, and I am in Paris with our CFO, Louis Guyot. As an overview of the 2022 business highlights, I will hand over to Louis. He will detail the year's financial performance. I will then come back to provide you with an update on our recent CSR achievements and then share with you our views on 2023.



Finally, we'll have a Q&A session to answer your questions. And after our call, Nicolas Buron will be available to answer any of your questions off-line.



Before we start, as usual, please take the time to read the disclaimer.



