Half Year 2023 Elis SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 04:15PM GMT

Xavier Martire - Elis SA - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Elis 2023 half year results presentation, which is also webcasted and recorded. I'm Xavier Martire, CEO of Elis. And I am here in Paris with our CFO, Louis Guyot. After an overview of the H1 '23 business highlights, I will hand over to Louis. He will detail our financial performance. I will then come back to provide you with an update on our recent CSR achievements and then share with you our views on the remainder of 2023. Finally, we will have a Q&A session to answer your questions. And after our call, Nicolas Buron will be available to answer any of your questions offline. Before we start, please take the time to read the disclaimer.



So I'm very happy to report a very