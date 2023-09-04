Elis SA Corporate Call Transcript

Sep 04, 2023 / 03:45PM GMT

Thomas Kamm - Brunswick Group LLP - Partner



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of Elis' new mission statement and its ambitious 2030 climate targets, which is unveiling today. I'm Thomas Kamm, and I'm here today with Xavier Martire, CEO of Elis; and with Claire Bottineau, who is Elis' CSR Director.



I will start today by interviewing Xavier on the new mission statement. We'll then ask some questions to Claire about the climate targets. Xavier will then update us on the summer activity of Elis and give us a bit of a trading update, and we will then have a Q&A session, which will be joined by Louis Guyot, the CFO of Elis. So let's start now with Xavier. Xavier may be a simple question to start. Why did you adopt a new mission statement, and what you hope to achieve with it?



Xavier Martire - Elis SA - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



So the idea was to define our business category and the value we provide to the market. And so that's why we decided to present Elis now as a leader in circular services at work for hygiene