Jan 30, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Xavier MartirÃ©
Elis SA - Chairman & CEO
* Louis Guyot
Elis SA - CFO
Conference Call Participants
* Annelies Vermeulen
Morgan Stanley - Analyst
* Ben Wild
Deutsche Bank - Analyst
* Christoph Greulich
Berenberg - Analyst
Xavier MartirÃ©,Elis SA-Chairman&CEO
Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Elis 2023 annual revenue presentation. I'm Xavier MartirÃ©, CEO of Elis, and I am here in Paris with our CFO, Louis Guyot. After an overview of our annual revenue highlights, I will hand over to Louis. He will detail the 2023 revenue by geography. I will then come back to provide you with an update on our full-year results, as well as our preliminary views for 2024.
Finally, we will have a Q&A session to answer your questions. And after our
Q4 2023 Elis SA Corporate Sales Presentation Transcript
