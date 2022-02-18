Q4 2021 Eolus Vind AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Per Witalisson - Eolus Vind AB - CEO



Thank you for the introduction, and welcome to the presentation of the Eolus Q4 report for 2021, and we are the stock is starting with the wind turbine picture, then we can speak about the project.



next slide, please.



The key takeaways from the Q4 report is that we had the net sales just above SEK1 billion. We had a net loss of minus SEK7 million. And for the 12 months in 2021, we had net sales of the SEK2.6 billion with a net loss of SEK24 million.



In December, we sold our first battery storage project in California, and that is a major breakthrough for us. It was the first battery storage project that we have been developed. We're able to sell in Q4, and there are several other projects like that to come from our developing project pipeline. Another significant year to highlight is the rapid growth of the product portfolio.



It increased by 4,500 megawatt during the quarter. We procured wind turbines from Siemens Gamesa for our Swedish 260 megawatt target StorskÃ¤lsjÃ¶n, that we own together with the Hydro. And also together with