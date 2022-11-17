Q3 2022 Eolus Vind AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Per Witalisson - Eolus Vind AB - CEO



Thank you for joining Eolus Q3 presentation. And we can start on slide number 2 with the key takeaways. We had net sales during our third quarter amounted to SEK111 million. And we had a net profit of -- or a net loss, I should say, of SEK11 million. The cumulative figures for the nine months are net sales of about SEK2 billion and a net profit of SEK75 million.



We had a growth of the portfolio of 415 megawatts during the third quarter. And over the last nine months, we had a portfolio growth of 4 gigawatts. During the quarter no new transactions were announced. And that is the main reason for the low revenues and net loss. So the majority of the revenues are stemming from milestone payments received from our American battery storage project, Cald, and increased percentage of completion from the projects Stor-SkÃ¤lsjÃ¶n and Ãyfjellet.



Other significant events during the quarter was that we secured financing of SEK1.5 billion with Swedbank and SEK, securing the funding of our business plans also if that would be a tighter credit market going forward.