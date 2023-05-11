Q1 2023 Eolus Vind AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Per Witalisson - Eolus Vind AB - CEO



Welcome to Eolus presentation of the Q1 report. I'm Per Witalisson, the CEO of the Eolus; and presenting is also Catharina Persson, our CFO. So for the Q1, we had net revenues of SEK277 million.



The largest part of the of the revenues came from -- the remaining revenues and the costs have been accounted for the Ãyfjellet project in the quarter. The remaining parts mainly come from milestone payments from the American battery storage project, Cald, and the sales of shares in the Latvian offshore project, KurzÃ©me.



We had a net loss of the SEK15 million in the quarter, and that's just mainly due to that there were no new major sale of projects executed in Q1 and also a low increase in degree of a completion for the projects under construction. And that is according to plan due to the winter season, and that's more or less all civil works were already completed before the year end. And of course, that we had no margin contribution from the regular projects.



We had a significant growth of our portfolio in Q1. We added net around 2.6 gigawatt to