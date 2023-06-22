Full Year 2023 Ricegrowers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 22, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the SunRice Group FY2023 full year financial results briefing. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the call over to your host today, SunRice Group CEO, Mr. Rob Gordon; and group CFO, Mr. Dimitri Courtelis. Please go ahead.



Rob Gordon - Ricegrowers Limited - CEO



Thank you, operator. And welcome, everyone, to this morning's investor call and webcast. We appreciate you taking the time to join us following the release of our full year results for financial year 2023. My name is Rob Gordon. I'm the CEO of the SunRice Group, and I'm joined in Sydney by our CFO, Dmitry Courtelis.



Our plan for today's call is to provide an overview of our financial results, then open for questions to all participants who joined online or who have dialed in. Along with yesterday's announcement, we've also launched an investor presentation on the ASX, which will display on the webcast. I'll start today with some commentary before handing over to Dimitri to step through our segment performance.



Financial year 2023