Half Year 2024 Ricegrowers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 14, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Paul Serra - Ricegrowers Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to this morning's investor call and webcast. We appreciate you taking the time to join us following the release of our half-year results in 2024. My name is Paul Serra, CEO of SunRice Group, and I'm joined in Sydney by our CFO, Dimitri Courtelis.



Our plan for today's call is to provide an overview of our half-year financial results, open for questions to all participants who have joined online or dialed in. We have lodged an investor presentation on the ASX, which we will display on the webcast.



I'll start today with some commentary before handing over to Dimitri to step through our segment performance. Just before we launch into the highlights for the period, I'd like to take a moment to reflect on my first five months here as CEO.



I've greatly enjoyed visiting our sites in the Riverina and overseas, and I've really been impressed by the group's strategy and execution, along with the dedication and passion shown by our SunRice Group and growers. There's no doubt that the