Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT), a leading research and advisory company providing insights, advice, and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, legal and compliance, marketing, sales, and supply chain functions across the world, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing.

On February 28, 2024, EVP, Consulting Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner Inc at an average price of $464.55 per share. The transaction resulted in a total value of $116,137.50. Following this transaction, Akhil Jain's holdings in the company have decreased, reflecting a change in the insider's investment portfolio.

Over the past year, Akhil Jain has sold a total of 600 shares of Gartner Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but a total of 50 insider sells for the company.

Shares of Gartner Inc were trading at $464.55 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $36.76 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 42.63, which is above both the industry median of 28.125 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, indicating a higher valuation compared to its peers.

The stock's current price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) is also noteworthy. With a share price of $464.55 and a GF Value of $382.77, Gartner Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued according to this metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

1763804372711665664.png

The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the insider transactions over the past year, highlighting the absence of buys and the prevalence of sells among insiders.

1763804411005661184.png

The GF Value image offers insight into the stock's valuation relative to its intrinsic value estimate, supporting the assessment that Gartner Inc is currently trading at a premium to its GF Value.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide valuable insights into a company's internal perspective on its stock's value and future prospects. The recent sell by EVP, Consulting Akhil Jain may be of interest to current and potential shareholders as they evaluate their investment in Gartner Inc.

